Donald D. Lewis
BATAVIA — Donald D. Lewis, age 96, formerly of Ellicott Avenue, passed away on Sunday evening, March 12, 2023, at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia.
He was born Nov. 22, 1926, in Batavia, a son of the late David and Margaret Grimes Lewis.
Don served his country honorably with the U.S. Army as a Sergeant in the Philippines during WW II. He was past president of the Batavia Board of Realtors and past president of the Batavia Kiwanis Club and received the George E. Hixon Fellowship Award (for 50 year senior member of the Batavia Kiwanis Club). He was also the third oldest member of the First Presbyterian Church of Batavia, where he served as an elder, deacon and chairman for the board of trustees.
He is survived by his loving wife (of 73 years), Barbara Kelly Lewis; his children, Deborah Lewis-Falcone, Diane (Robert) Clark and James (Jennifer) Lewis; grandchildren, Frank (Jenn) Trigilio and Jay K. Lewis; great-grandchildren, Gianna, Ciara and Frankie Trigilio; along with many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Don was predeceased by his daughter, Dorothy A. Lewis; son-in-law, Joseph Falcone Jr.; brother, Richard Lewis; and sister, Dorothy Worthington.
Services are private at the convenience of Don’s family.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Don’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.