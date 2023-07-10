Donald F. Williams, 90, formerly of Warsaw, N.Y., passed away on July 5, 2023 under the care of Hearthstone Nursing & Rehabilitation in Round Rock, Texas, with his loving wife of 31 years, Sharon Janes Wiiliams by his side.
Don was known by many as a mechanic working at Jim Benedict Mobil in Warsaw. Don retired from the NYS Department of Corrections as a Maintenance Supervisor III. In his retirement years, he served as building inspector for the Village of Warsaw. Don was a past member of the Warsaw Fire Department and was a lifelong member of the Warsaw Volunteer Exempt Firemen. He was also a member of the Wyoming County Veterans Club.
During his retirement years, Don was an avid bowler, bowling into his 80s, and enjoyed playing softball into his 60s. He was an avid baseball fan and an avid Buffalo Bills fan, having season tickets for many years. Don also enjoyed playing golf, with two holes-in-one throughout the years. Don was a talented man who enjoyed carpentry, building, electrical, and plumbing. He was always willing to help someone.
Don is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Jessie Williams; first wife, Beverly Hoyt Williams; daughter, Joann who served 20+ years in the military as a Navy chief; brother, Walter and sister, Evelyn.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Jeff (Debbie) Williams of Warsaw, NY; stepsons, Todd (Cynthia) Cummings of Texas and Mark (Lisa) Cummings of Texas; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Georgetown Animal Shelter, 110 West Walden Dr., Georgetown, TX 78626 or Village of Warsaw Tree Board, Warsaw Village Office, 15 S. Main St., Warsaw, NY 14569 or Wyoming County Veterans Club, 245 West Buffalo St., Warsaw, NY 14569. Arrangements are being completed by the Ramsey Funeral Home, Georgetown, TX. Local obituary completed by Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.