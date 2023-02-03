Donald Gordon Hagen passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 at Onslow Memorial Hospital. He was 91 years old. He was a son of the late Stanley G. Hagen and Ellen M. Hagen (Saunders). He was preceded in death by son, Donald William Hagen, and sister, Nancy Keene (Hagen).
He was born in Batavia, N.Y., on June 14, 1931. He was a wonderful man, doting husband, father and grandfather. He served in the United States Army for 41 years. He worked at the City of Batavia Water plant, where he retired after 15 years. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Town of Batavia Fire Department for 35 years.
He is survived by wife, Darlene J. Hagen (Hale) of North Carolina; brother, Richard Hagen of New York; his 6 children, Bonnie A. Hagen (daughter) of Georgia, Terry G. Hagen (son) and Terry Ann (daughter-in-law) of Texas, Timothy D. Hagen (son) of New York, Kenneth W. Hagen (son) and Carol (daughter-in-law) of New York, Brenda J. McNulty (daughter) of Maine, and Belinda E. Gursslin (daughter) and Randy L. (son-in-law) of North Carolina. He left 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services with Military Honors were held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Bear Creek Baptist Church in North Carolina.