Donald J. Moynihan, 94, of Syracuse, formerly of Batavia, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Jewish Home of Central New York in Syracuse. He was born July 15, 1928, in Batavia, to the late John and Rose (Eichenger) Moynihan. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan T. Moynihan, brothers, John, Bernard and Francis Moynihan.
Mr. Moynihan was a proud United States Army Veteran. Don worked as a Registered Nurse and Administrator for Attica Correctional Facility for 32 years. He was a member of the Batavia RC Flying Club and enjoyed building and flying radio control model airplanes and helicopters. He planned summer camping vacations to Cape Cod, Alleghany State Park and two family cross country trips. Don also enjoyed photography, history, Yankees baseball and World War II airplanes. In 2016, he moved to Syracuse to be closer to his daughter, Debbie, and enjoyed attending Syracuse University basketball games.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Deborah Skeele of Manlius; brother-in-law, Kenneth Dehm; two grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held this summer. He will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14020 or visit www.crossroadshouse.com. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.