Donald R. Jackson Sr.
Donald R. Jackson Sr., 63, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Donald was greatly loved by his family and friends. He loved repairing and working on all types of vehicles. He enjoyed being outside mowing lawns, fishing, just working with his hands while talking to people. He never passed up a conversation or spending time with his special friend, his pug, Simon, who never left his side.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Jackson; his mother, Eleanor (DeLude) Jackson; and sister, Debra L. Jackson.
Donald is survived by his wife of 35 years, Colleen Jackson; children, Donald R. Jackson Jr., Carrie Jackson, Tausha (Cory) Allen, Sara Jackson, Robert (Crystal) Spenton, Timothy (Kris) Harmon, Wendy Harmon and Krissy Harmon; along with 20 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Loretta) Clark; sister, Linda (Bruce) Arney; brother, Michael L. Jackson Sr., brother, Thomas (Louvenia) Jackson; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at New Covenant Chapel, 6690 Oak Orchard Road, Elba, NY 14058 on Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m., followed with a luncheon. Memorials may be made to the family.