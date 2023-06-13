Donald W. Kurtz
LE ROY — Donald W. Kurtz, “Kurtzie”, age 87, of Mill Street, passed away at home early Sunday morning (June 11, 2023) in the loving presence of his family.
He was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Rochester, a son of the late Joseph and Joanna Kelly Kurtz.
Don was a lifelong LeRoyan, who will be remembered for his love of family and community. He was a member of the LeRoy Fire Department, having served as a past chief. He was also a member of the Excelsior Hook & Ladder Company and the Oatka Fish and Game Club.
Whether Don knew you or not, you could be guaranteed that he would greet you by the term of “partner”, which to him, meant friend.
He will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Janice Finco Kurtz; his daughters, Molly (Michael) Iten and Marcy (Brian) Sage; grandchildren, Alexis (Scott) Tilburg, Jacob Iten and Elijah Iten; future great-grandson, Beau Tilburg, who is expected on Don’s 88th birthday; along with his faithful canine companion, Milly.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Rite of Christian Burial to be held on Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake Street, Le Roy. Interment and graveside prayers in St. Francis Cemetery will immediately follow his mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to LeRoy Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 56, Le Roy, N.Y. 14482, towards the purchase of a new ambulance.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Don’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.