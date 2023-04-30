Donna Lee Czworka, 81, of Batavia, left this world on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to be with her parents at United Memorial Medical Center. She was born June 15, 1941, in Batavia, to the late Herman and Yvonne (Brown) Spencer. Donna was born just 5 days before her high school sweetheart Joseph, whom she married on April 23, 1960. She is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry Johnston.
Donna was employed on the family farm in Bennington, then went on to deliver the Daily News before moving to Pre Press and retired in 2001. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and visiting Batavia Downs. Donna loved meals at Town-n-Country and ice cream at Blondies.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph W. Czworka of Batavia; children, Tammy Czworka-Johnston of Grand Island, Thomas (Barbara) Czworka of Bethany, Terry Czworka of Le Roy, Toni (Bruce) Sippel of Webster; sister, Elaine Dart of Warsaw; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011. There will be a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bethany Community Center, 10510 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany, NY 14054.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or to Volunteers for Animals, 3841 West Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.