OAKFIELD — Doreen A. Johns, 71, of Oakfield, passed away on Saturday (Sept. 2, 2023) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.
Ms. Johns was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Batavia, a daughter of Wilbur Easton of Oakfield and the late Julia (Mikolajczyk) Easton.
Doreen was a longtime faithful parishioner of St. Padre Pio Parish - St. Cecilia’s Church in Oakfield. She enjoyed traveling with friends, knitting Christmas stockings and blankets, and teaching children. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving along with her father are her children, Robert (Kathy) Johns of Stafford, Juliette Hyatt of Oregon, and Lynnette (Mike) Morris of Oakfield; grandchildren, Nash and Peyton Johns, Lucas and Derrick Hyatt, and Garrett Morris; brothers, Gerald (Bernadette) Easton of Alabama, and John (Kim) Easton of Akron; sister, Marianne (Rich) Cupler of Pavilion. The father of her children, Howard Johns of Batavia, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Doreen is preceded in death by her nephew, Eric Easton.
There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Doreen’s Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Padre Pio Parish – St. Cecilia’s Worship Site, 56 Maple Avenue in Oakfield. Doreen donated her body to UB Medical School therefore burial will be in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery in Oakfield at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or St. Padre Pio Parish.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home in Oakfield. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.burdettandsanford.com.