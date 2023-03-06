Doris Ranalli
Doris Ranalli of Alden, N.Y., passed away Jan. 31, 2023. Beloved mother of Thomas A. Ranalli, Nadine A. Hofstetter and the late Carmen M.T. Ranalli; loving grandmother of Sarah Hofstetter, Cara Mia Ranalli, Samantha Hofstetter and Portia Ranalli; sister of Rita (Helmut) Mallabre and the late Horst Dauer. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, from 3-7 p.m. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.