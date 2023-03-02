Dorothy A. Quartley, 88, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Crossroads House surrounded by love, laughter and lots of pampering, exactly as she would have wanted. She was born in Batavia on June 7, 1934 to the late Harold and Marion (Tully) Quartley.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy is predeceased by her siblings, Harold (Barbara) Quartley, Lois Kisiel, John (Helen) Quartley, Betty Gautieri, Robert (Delores) Quartley, William Quartley, Gerald (June Stack) Quartley.
Dorothy will be remembered for her great sense of humor. She loved to be with friends and family and was known as “Aunt Dorothy” to so many.
She is survived by her beloved caregivers and nieces, Vicki (Gary) Johnson and Lynn (Kevin) Bezon; brother-in-law, Henry Kisiel. She was an aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Resurrection Parish (St. Mary’s), 18 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY 14020. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021, www.crossroadshouse.com. To leave messages of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.