Dorothy Isabelle Scharlau Tyler

ROCHESTER — Dorothy died peacefully on April 22, 2023 at the age of 100. She was born in Medina, N.Y., to parents Gottfried and Sabine (Winter) Scharlau. She had two older sisters, Irene (Maryon) Caleb and Leona (Ernest) Boyle and a brother, Earl, who died in infancy. She graduated from Medina High School in 1940, where she was a member of the revered Daisy Chain tradition. She met World War II veteran Marshall Tyler while working for White Bros. Rose Corporation in Medina. They were married in 1951 at Indian Falls, N.Y., and then settled in Rochester. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word. She enjoyed attending theater events and RPO concerts, watching golf on television and solving sudoku puzzles. She knew how to knit and crochet. She prepared delicious meals, desserts and cookies in her cozy little kitchen. She retired from RG&E, where she was known as “Mrs. Efficiency.” Although she traveled extensively throughout the country and the world, one of her favorite destinations was their cottage on Lake Ontario. Marshall predeceased her in 2011.
Dorothy is survived by niece and nephews, Donna (John) Fox, Thomas (Carolyn) Boyle, and Timothy (Lee) Tyler; grandnieces and grandnephews, Terri (Phil Cruz) Fox, Tracey (Kelley Allen) Fox, Nicholas (Tosha) Boyle, Ryan Boyle, Brian (Kelly) Tyler, Melissa (Shayne) Noel, and Megan (Bryan) Kelly; great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, Jessica (Andrew) Clark, Justine (Donovan Cooper) Brown, Amanda (Robert) Amor, Keith and Jenna Allen, Nicholas Jr. and Jace Boyle, Katlyn and Carson Tyler, Sullivan Noel, and Morgan Kelly; great-great-grandnephew, Desmond Cooper; and soon to arrive great-great-grandniece, Isla Clark. She will be missed by many dear friends, special neighbors, and her cherished cat, McTigger.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 597 East Ave., Rochester. Reception following. No prior calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, Lollypop Farm, or to a charity of your choice. To share a memory of Dorothy or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels.