Douglas L. Slocum, age 83, of Perry, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
He was born in Rochester, N.Y., on March 21, 1940, the only child to the late Leon R. and Lida A. (Whipple) Slocum.
Doug was a 1958 graduate of Perry Central High School.
Doug was a truck driver his entire life, retiring at the age of 78. He was an owner/operator of his own truck before starting with Kelly and Beaumont in Perry for 31 years, moving onto Joe Uveino and Son in Perry and lastly, David W. Slocum in Farmersville, retiring in 2018.
Doug loved to drive truck, he had a love for old cars and trucks, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, whom he married in 1982, Lyla R. (VanValkenburg) Slocum; 2 daughters, Suzette M. (Todd) Barvian of Attica, Sara Jo (Robert) Yencer of Mt. Morris; 2 sons, Steven M. (Trista) Slocum of Leicester, Brian (Julie) Blackmore of Perry; 13 grandchildren, Gregory Slocum, Karissa Slocum-Sardina, Nicole (Michael) Grover, Brock (Rachel) Minnick, Laura (Nelson) Gallinger, Lexee Jo Barvian, Cody (Kristen) Slocum, Cassidy (Brad) Slocum, Nicki (Spencer) Baker, Carley Jo Yencer, Owen Yencer, Brianna (Michael) Collins, Bailey Blackmore and Brice Blackmore; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Laura Ann Slocum; 2 sons, Michael P. Slocum, who passed away in 2010, and Scott D. Slocum, who passed away in 2011.
A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be announced at a later date.
Doug will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Suicide Prevention Center of New York State, 44 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12229 or visit www.preventionsuicide.org to donate.
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street Perry, New York 14530.