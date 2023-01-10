Dr. Peter J. Brandetsas, age 91, of Perry, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia.
He was born in Perry, N.Y., on May 24, 1931, a son to the late James P. and Christine (Mirras) Brandetsas.
Pete was a graduate of Perry High School class of 1949, he received his Bachelors degree from the University of Rochester and his Doctorate from University of Buffalo in 1959.
He served proudly with the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a self employed Dentist, starting out working for Industry in Florida, moving back to New York where he worked for a practice in Penn Yan and eventually opening his dental practice in 1961 Peter J. Brandetsas DDS in Perry.
He was a member of the Perry Rotary Club, Silver Lake Country Club and Locust Hill Country Club. He was an Eagle Scout in his youth. During high school, he played, basketball, baseball and football for Perry High School, in college, he played basketball and baseball. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, racketball, pickleball, skiing and reading.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Kim (Michael) Winter of Warsaw, Lisa (Margaret St. John) Martin of Oakland, Calif.; 1 son, Craig (Terri) Brandetsas of Mentor, Ohio,; his companion, Carol Rogers of Winter Springs, Fla.; 6 grandchildren, Ken (Melissa) Winter, James (Megan) Winter, Michael (Rachel) Winter, Christian (Ciara) Brandetsas, Chandler Brandetsas, and Cameryn Brandetsas; 3 great-grandchildren, Talan, Mya and Dominic Winter; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rose J. Brandetsas, who passed away in 2014.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main St. in Perry.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Peter will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Rotary or to the Perry Ambulance.
For more information, please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main Street, Perry, NY 14530.