Duane Clarence Cook of Lockport, N.Y., age 101, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Lockport Rehab and Health Care Center. Mr. Cook was born October 21, 1921 in St. Jerome’s Hospital, Batavia, New York, and was the eldest son of the late Clarence and Nora (Thompson) Cook.
Mr. Cook grew up on a farm in Indian Falls, N.Y., and graduated in 1949 from Cornell University with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He married the love of his life, Shirley Steiner of Crittenden, N.Y., on Feb. 11, 1950. Mr. Cook later earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University at Buffalo and worked as case supervisor for the Child Protection Unit at the Niagara County Department of Social Services until his retirement in 1978.
During his 100th birthday celebration last year, Mr. Cook reminisced about how his life growing up on the farm began in the era of the horse and buggy, and included the introduction of electricity, the radio, and automobiles. He was passionate about history, especially the Civil War era, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Mr. Cook is predeceased by Shirley Steiner Cook, who passed away on Feb. 10, 2012. He is also predeceased by brothers Calvin (late Irene) Cook and Stewart (late Ruth) Cook, and sisters Verna (late Gerry) Reynolds and Leona (late Francis) Harloff.
Surviving are his brother, Elliott (late Cookie) Cook of Alameda, Calif., and his children, Douglas (Mona) Cook of Auburn, Calif., and Ginny (Roger) McEldowney of Carefree, Ariz.
He is also survived by granddaughter, Elizabeth (Carter) Navarro of Holliston, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Emily Navarro; and granddaughter, Jennyfer Lindsay-Cook of Alameda, Calif.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service and interment will be planned for this summer at Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Corfu, N.Y. Arrangements are being made by C.B. Beach & Son Mortuary in Corfu, N.Y.