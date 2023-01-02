 Skip to main content
Duane D. Leo, formerly of Darien Center and Alden, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2022. Dear father of Kim Marie (John) Osborn and Patricia D. (Kenneth) Brand; son of the late Dennis and Ruth Leo; brother of Delyle (Eileen) Leo, Dwight Leo and Delia (Steven) Tee; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, N.Y., Wednesday, Jan. 4. from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. John’s RC Church, Alden, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. (Please assemble at Church.) Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com

