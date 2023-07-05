Duane M. “Thorny” Bush

EAST BETHANY — Duane M. Bush, 73, of Silver Road, East Bethany, and formerly Silver Springs, passed away at home July 4, 2023. Thorny was born in Warsaw, Oct. 7, 1949, a son of the late Roger E. and Marguerite Caryl Bush. He graduated from Letchworth Central School in 1967 before joining the United States Army. Duane served his country honorably for two tours in Vietnam as a Construction Engineer. Upon returning home he worked for Morton Salt in Silver Springs, retiring in 2003 as a forklift operator, after 37 years. Thorny enjoyed reading and history. He was a big Bills and Sabres fan as well. Duane enjoyed classic rock music and shooting pool. He was a member of the Bates-Courtney Post -105 of the American Legion in Silver Springs and VFW Post -8113 in West Seneca. A hard working and supportive guy, Thorny enjoyed attending his children’s many events.
He is survived by three sons, Philip (Sharon Ellison) Bush of Utica, N.Y., Darrin (Tonya) Bush of Perry, Eric (Christine Cushman) Bush of Silver Springs, a dear aunt, Dawn Caryl of Silver Springs, six grandchildren, Evan and Andie Bush, Caitlin and Alexis Bush, Donovan and Rylee Bush, two great grandchildren, Bryson and Braelyn Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church in Silver Springs. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Silver Springs at the conclusion of the Mass and an American Legion Service with full military honors will follow. Memorials are requested to the family. Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw, NY 14569 has arrangements. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send gifts, cards, letters or to plant a tree in Thorny’s name.