Earl F. Dominesey
Earl F. Dominesey, 90, of Varysburg, passed away peacefully at home in the same room that he entered this world, surrounded by his family on Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born June 2, 1932, in Sheldon, to the late Clarence and Edna (Smith) Dominesey. Earl is preceded in death by his three siblings, Norman and Carl Dominesey, Bernice McCormick; and a grandson, Brent Schum.
He was committed to his family, farming and the community. He was first and foremost a family man as husband, father and grandfather. Earl prioritized family vacations and time spent with his extended family. His primary life vocation was a dairy farmer on the Dominesey family homestead purchased by his great-grandfather in 1844. His other occupations and interests included Sheldon Town Supervisor, insurance and investment product sales, truck and bus driving, NYS Soil and Water Conservation, Warsaw Hospital Board and volunteer fireman.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean (Parks) Dominesey of Varysburg; children, Lawrence (Lorraine) Dominesey of Arcade, Jodie (Tom) Wareham of Corfu, Andrew (Catherine) Dominesey of Mansfield, MA, Elizabeth (Thomas) Ball of East Aurora, Susan (Ray Smith) Dominesey-Schum of Sheldon; 10 grandchildren, Aaron, Jeremy (Brittnie), Amanda, Elaina (Tyler), Anna (Jake), Kurt (Hannah), Cassandra (Kortney), Suzanna (Jake), Grant, Courtney; 4 great-grandchildren, Tessa, Riley, Blake and Denver Ruth; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Cecilia (St. John Neuman), 991 Centerline Road, Sheldon, NY 14145. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Ellicottville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HomeCare & Hospice, Inc., 450 N Main St., Suite 3, Warsaw, NY 14569, Wyoming County Aging Office, 8 Perry Ave., Warsaw, NY 14569. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.