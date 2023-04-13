ALBION — Edgar E. Wilkins, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 10, 2023. He was born May 4, 1937, in Medina, to the late John and Jessie (Slater) Wilkins.
Edgar was especially proud of donating over 20 gallons of blood with the American Red Cross in his lifetime. He was active in the Orleans County Republican Party for over 50 years, a member of the Albion Fire Department (Hart Company), the Elks and a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Edgar was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, cheering them on in good times and bad. His family will cherish all the love and memories he gave them over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Harry (Kay), Helen (Dick) Dugan, John (Gertie), Edna (Bob) Traub, and Arthur (Dawn).
Edgar is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen; children, Tom (Beata), Susan (James) Colton; grandchildren, Sarah (Sal) Muneer, Casey (Stefanie) Colton; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Muneer, Carson Muneer, Remi Colton; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Edgar’s family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, 21 West Ave., Albion, NY 14411, today, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church, W. Park St., Albion, NY 14411 on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Edgar’s name may be made to the American Red Cross, Office For the Aging, or the MDS Foundation.
