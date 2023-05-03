Edmund J. Sobresky, Jr.
Edmund J. Sobresky, Jr., 85, of Batavia, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at home under the care of his loving family.
Edmund was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Pottstown, Pa., a son of the late Edmund and Violet (Royer) Sobresky, Sr.
Ed was a very generous man who devoted his life to his family and friends. He was selfless, and lived to ensure that everything and everyone was taken care of. Ed was a wonderful Dad to his four children, and Pappa to his six grandchildren, whom he cherished, loved, and adored. He was a mentor and confidant, his unconditional caring and advice helped countless people navigate incredibly tough times. Ed’s interests and knowledge were very diverse - he especially enjoyed vintage cars, technology, science, history, music, politics, and world affairs. Ed was a polka accordionist, Soap Box Derby director, lifetime member of the Happy Halupkis, and enjoyed traveling and smoking a cigar while he mowed the lawn. He was a master conversationalist who loved sharing his knowledge, many interesting stories of his life, a joke, or obscure fact to keep the conversation going into the wee hours of morning.
Ed studied at Drexel University, earning a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and MBA. He served in the United States Army specializing in his field. Ed spent his career as a manufacturing, materials and die casting engineer. He worked at Doehler Jarvis as engineer, foreman, and plant manager, and Eastman Kodak and Heidelberg in a variety of technical roles. He was a well known innovator and expert, often working on unique leading edge manufacturing, as well as military, consumer and industrial technologies that we take for granted today. He is the holder of several patents and design awards, and could solve any problem with the perfect balance of elegance, simplicity, and efficiency.
Ed will be missed greatly by his children, Anna (Doug) Barnard, Judith Sobresky, Edmund Sobresky III and Kathryn Sobresky; grandchildren, Felix Barnard, Violet Sobresky, Eustacia Garrison, Olivia Garrison, Zoe Garrison and Daniel King; great-grandchildren, Onyx and Nikko; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and Summit Street family.
Edmund is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Judith Sobresky; and brother, Kenneth Sobresky.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Edmund’s Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Resurrection Parish - St. Mary’s, 18 Ellicott Street, Batavia. He will be laid to rest with military honors in Grandview Cemetery, Batavia.
Special thanks to Paula Smith for her extraordinary care of Dad in his final months of life, and to our Summit Street neighbors for always being by our side.
Memorials may be made to St. Amelia Outreach https://secure.myvanco.com/YH15/campaign/C-YKFY.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.