CASTILE — Edward C. Smallwood, age 79, of Lamont Road, Castile passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Corning Hospital in Corning, N.Y. Ed was born in Trumansburg, N.Y., July 5, 1944, a son of the late Ned Smallwood and Charlotte Smallwood Cook. Ed was a 1961 graduate of Wyoming Central School and went on to work for Stappenbeck’s Rendering which later became Baker Commodities in Penfield before retiring in 1985. He then moved from Rochester back to Wyoming County residing in Castile. Ed was a longtime member of Annunciation Church in Irondequoit and later enjoyed weekly services on the television. Ed loved to play poker any chance he got. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Smallwood; and his former wife and mother of his children, Louise Smallwood.
Survivors include his very dear friend and companion, Betty Scott of Corning; two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Smallwood of San Diego, Calif., Tom Smallwood of Rochester; a sister, Suki (James) Grossman of Penfield; and a granddaughter, Charlotte Smallwood.
Graveside services for Edward C. Smallwood will be held in the Warsaw Cemetery at 11 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, with Father James Schultz officiating. Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, has arrangements. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send cards, gifts or to plant a tree in Ed’s name.