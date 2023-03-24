Edward E. Layton

Ed Layton, 82, of Corfu, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 19, 2022, at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
Edward was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Franklin, N.J. He graduated from Newton High School in 1959 and studied horticulture at Alfred Sate Tech, Alfred, N.Y. He went to work in the flower business and for many years, had owned his own shop, Flowers by Edward in Newton, N.J.
Ed is predeceased by his parents Charles and Helen Branham Layton; sisters-in-law Alison Gordon Miller Walton, Karen Gordon Zambito, and Carol Morely Gordon; and brothers-in-law Richard Washer and Paul Walton.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Gordon Layton; his sons Gregory Edward (Karyn) Layton of Rockaway, N.J., Brett (Heather) Layton of Wilmington, N.C., Matthew Layton of Corfu, and daughter, Kara Beth (Steven) Layton Kljajic of Toronto, Canada.
Ed had a special relationship with his younger brother, Everett (Leigh Anne) of Indianapolis, Ind. and his, “big sister” Shirley Washer of New Castle, Del. Ed is survived by his brothers-in-laws, Wally Gordon of Penn Yann, N.Y., Mark (Jean) Gordon of Selkirk, N.Y. and Aunt Edie Layton Bale of Newton, N.J. He was the proud grandfather “Poppy” of Gordon “Mitch” (Abby) Layton, Aaron Layton, Zachary Edward Layton, Isabel Layton, Emma Evelyn Kljajic and Ava Kljajic.
Poppy (Dad) had a special relationship with each of his children and also each beloved grandchild. Ed is survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed, ”Big Ed”, “Chief”, was an easy going, non-judgmental, fun loving, kind soul. He loved his family, his many dear friends, fishing, horseshoes, golf, all sports, TV, country music and playing cards, all with a bit of mischief! His dog Charlie was very special to him. He enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, gardens and mowing his lawn. Ed loved teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish and spent time in Canada, Keuka Lake, Wallenpaupack and the Outer Banks enjoying his pipe, his family, friends and fishing! He always had time to be a listener and liked to tinker and solve mechanical problems. Ed will be so very missed by many.
Services will be held at the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, 63 Allegheny Street, Corfu, NY at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Family will greet friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159 Corfu, NY 14036 or Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, 1 Yellow Frame Rd., Fredon Township, NJ 07860.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, Newton, NJ, later in the spring.
Arrangements were made by C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc. 4 E. Main Street, Corfu, NY.