Edward H. Rechberger III, age 79, passed away sober on Thursday, April 13, 2023, after 18 years of daily work on his sobriety. Born in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., to Edward H. Rechberger Jr. and Jean (Grove) Rechberger, he was raised in New Jersey, and attended Bucknell University. He moved to Perry, N.Y., in 1968 and worked at Lew-Mark Baking Company. Given his passion for real estate, Ed was a broker and landlord, and owned Perry Storage. He was active at various stages of his life through many service organizations, including the Perry Rotary Club, First Congregational Church of Perry Center, and blood donations through the Red Cross. In the later stage of his life, he greatly enjoyed helping people in need. He found peace and awe in nature, including summers growing up at the Delaware shore, the back pond and its wildlife at his home in Perry, and discoveries such as from National Geographic and the James Webb telescope. He dearly loved his family, including his three children (Ed, David, and Kristin) along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial for family and friends will be held in coming months.
For those so moved, contributions in memory of Ed may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous (for members only via https://contribution.aa.org), the Caron Foundation (https://www.caron.org/donate) or a charity of your choice.
