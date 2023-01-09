Eileen Arcery (nee Grant)
Eileen Arcery (nee Grant) of Cowlesville, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 20, 2022. Cherished wife of the late Daniel Arcery; beloved sister of William (Judy) Grant and Russell (Marianne) Grant; loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her supportive brothers-in-law and many caring friends.
Eileen was an avid animal lover who rescued many animals on her property. Some were taken to rehab centers, the vets and some became part of her family. She loved feeding the birds and it was such a pleasure to watch the many beautiful species gather at her feeders. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, N.Y. Friday, Jan. 13, from 3-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Byrncliff Golf Resort, 2357 Humphrey Rd., Varysburg, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com