NEW HUDSON – Elaine June Graham, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday (May 21, 2023) at the home of her brother.
Mrs. Graham was born on Nov. 27, 1928, in Oakfield, N.Y., to John G. and Charlotte J. (Warren) Shuler. She was a 1945 graduate of Elba Central School in Elba, N.Y. On May 22, 1954, in New York City, she married Richard R. Graham, who predeceased her on Nov. 9, 2005.
Elaine was a Station Hostess for British Airways from 1949–1954. She assisted with VIP passengers such as movie stars, high level government employees and international royalty with their travel needs. Upon her marriage to Richard, her role changed to that of assisting her husband in his official capacity as one of British Airways Regional Station Managers. In later years, she owned and operated a travel agency in San Diego, Calif. which specialized in custom travel packages with high-profile customers.
Elaine is survived by a brother, William L. Shuler of New Hudson; a brother-in-law, Raymond Shamp of Calif.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband of 51 years, she was predeceased by a sister, Joanne Shamp; and a sister-in-law, Bonita Shuler.
Elaine loved adventure and she loved to travel. Her career allowed her to satisfy both desires. A favorite destination was Budapest. A highlight for her brother was a river cruise they took together, allowing big sister to get to spend time with little brother and develop some lifetime memories.
There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville/Scio on Thursday (June 1) at 6 p.m. with several resident brothers from Mt. Irenaeus Franciscan Mountain Community in West Clarksville, officiating. A graveside committal service will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, Fla. on a date to be determined. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Elaine's name may be made to Mt. Irenaeus, PO Box 100, West Clarksville, NY 14786.