Elaine Theresa Bender, 79, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., peacefully entered God’s arms on Dec. 28, 2022 after a short illness. She passed to heaven at Baptist Hospital - Jacksonville whilst surrounded by members of her family.
Elaine was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Jan. 2, 1943. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother; as well as a skilled teacher who impacted many children’s lives over the span of her career.
Educated at Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa., Elaine attended on a full scholarship studying English and education. She didn’t just leave college with a degree, but also her husband of 57 years, David Bender.
Together they shared a lifetime of adventures living across the United States and travelling the world. Elaine was an avid mah jongg player, keen crossword enthusiast and lover of her iPad. She even knitted blankets, not only for her granddaughters’ dorm rooms, but also for every child born in the family!
Elaine’s greatest wish was to retire near the sea. She and David shared 20 years of blissful retirement on Amelia Island doing the things that they loved including; spending time with their granddaughters, walking their dogs, and working together in their garden. Elaine was committed to her faith and regularly volunteered her time to her faith community, St Michael’s Catholic Church.
Our fabulous “LaineyB” is survived by her husband, David, and their children, Kristen and D. Scott; daughter-in-law, Christina; and adored granddaughters, Olivia and Ella. She is also survived by her brother, John Wujcik; a large extended family; and a host loving friends.
The family will receive friends at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service beginning at 6 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church beginning at 11 a.m.
She will be laid to rest at Bosque Bello Cemetery at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers the American Cancer Society.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com