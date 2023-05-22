Eleanor M. Hart, 88, of Batavia passed away on May 17, 2023 at Highland Hospital in Rochester. She was finally reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Burton E. Hart. They were married for 57 beautiful years and shared a blessed relationship.
She was born May 30, 1934, in Batavia, to the late Francis and Ethel (Lester) Dunn. In addition to her parents, Eleanor is predeceased by her beloved husband, Burton E. Hart; son-in-law, Daniel Scott; brothers, William and Donald Dunn; sisters, Mary Wassink, Ruth Shultz and Nancy Miceli.
Eleanor will be remembered for her sweet, caring nature and her love of being with family and friends whenever possible. She loved to cook and bake and her family always enjoyed her special dinners. She had a dry sense of humor that stayed with her to the end. She loved camping and sitting at Point Breeze, watching the boats. Her great-grandchildren called her “Gigi” and she loved that.
She is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Charles) Gugel of Arizona, Todd (Valerie) Hart of Batavia, and Kim Scott of Byron; brother, Richard (Louiza) Dunn of Batavia; sister, Eileen Kopper of Batavia; grandchildren, Brett (Monica) Squire, Jeremy (Stephanie) Squire, Katelyn (David) Lee and Jason (Brianna) Scott; great-grandchildren, Madison, Harper and Adalynn, along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior calling hours. A 10 a.m. Funeral Service will be held on May 31, 2023 at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Co. Inc., 329-333 West Main St., Batavia, NY 14020, followed by a Graveside Service for both Eleanor and Burton at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Elba. A reception will follow at Noon at the Batavia Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org or Crossroads House www.crossroadshouse.com. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.