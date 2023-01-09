Eleanor M. (Rock) Thweatt, 92 of Batavia, passed away peacefully Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023) at her residence.
She was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Batavia, N.Y., a daughter of the late John and Helen Sidis Rock.
Eleanor was a 1948 graduate of Batavia High School where after she started her career as a dental assistant for the late Dr. Richard Pixley. She then went on to work several years for the late Dr. Conrad Kubiniec, then Dr. Michael Kubiniec. Eleanor truly loved her job through the years and the patients she interacted with. She was a member of Ascension Parish in Batavia and the St. Jerome Guild. She loved to read and spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, William “Bud” Thweatt of Batavia; son, Mark Thweatt of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Laurie Thweatt-Putnam of Darien; grandchildren, Stephen (Jen Konieczny) Thweatt, Jennifer (Derek) Geib, Josiah (Klarisa Loft) Putnam, Sydney Thweatt, Jillian (John) Ruiz and Maxwell Thweatt; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Adalyn, Roman and Avram. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Joanne Thweatt and Stephen Thweatt; sister of the late Sigmund Rock, Hedy Gerew, Conrad Rock, Virginia Prinsen and John Rock Jr.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Thursday (Jan. 12) from 4-6 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the Genesee County Office for the Aging for Meals on Wheels, 2 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020 or Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14020. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
Arrangements are entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.