Eleanor Marie (Thaler) Marinaccio

LE ROY ~ May 5, 2023, age 97. Born in Blenheim, Oxford, on Oct. 29, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Harvey Lincoln Thaler and Freda Florence (Kloss) Thaler. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late John Peter Daniel Marinaccio (mailman) and sister to the late Harvey (survived by Muriel) and Henry (Elizabeth) Thaler.
She is survived by her son, Vito (JoAnn) Marinaccio of Le Roy; her daughter, Philomena Marinaccio of Akron, and her daughter, Carmella (Scott) Zajdel of Williamsville; her grandchildren, John (Krystal) Marinaccio, Christina Marinaccio, Grace Zajdel and Paul Zajdel; her great-grandchildren, Giano and Niko Marinaccio; along with many loving nieces, nephews and extended family from Buffalo and Canada.
Per her request, there will be no calling hours. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake Street, Le Roy, N.Y., at 11 a.m. on May 13.
Memorials may be sent to Brother of Mercy, 10570 Bergtold Rd., Clarence, NY 14031 or to Our Lady of Mercy in Le Roy, N.Y.
