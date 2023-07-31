Elizabeth A. Hogan, 82, of Buffalo and formerly of Corfu, passed away peacefully on Friday (July 28, 2023) at Buffalo General Hospital.
She was born Feb. 24, 1941, in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Michael F. and Marie C. Merlihan Seereiter.
Elizabeth was a math teacher for Bishop Neumann High School in Williamsville prior to her retirement. She and her husband were foster parents for over 9 years for about 25 children. She was a secretary of over 30 years for the West Herr Ford Bowling League. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking all from her own garden. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Hogan of East Aurora; sisters, Rose (William) Wade of Waltham, Mass., and Louise Seereiter of Amherst; grandchildren, Oren Patrick “OP” Clough, Anthony John “AJ” Ferris and Joseph Thomas “JT” Turnbull; and nephews, Michael Wade and David Wade.
She was the wife of the late Joseph Hogan.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Wednesday (Aug. 2) from 3-7 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, N.Y. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday (Aug. 3), 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, N.Y.
She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Batavia, N.Y.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY 14001. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.