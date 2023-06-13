Elizabeth A. Long, 99, of Bergen, passed away on June 1, 2023 at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home.
Elizabeth was born Feb. 24, 1924, in Le Roy, a daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Spooner) Arnold.
Elizabeth was born and raised on a farm in Le Roy, and would end up marrying a farmer. She was a lifelong member of Stone Church Presbyterian Church and an interpreter for Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford for 25 years.
Surviving are her son, Richard (Suzanne) Long of Bergen; daughter-in-law, Cathy Long of Leavenworth, Kan.; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Long; son, Donald Long; brother, Alton Arnold; and a sister, Jean Hider.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 South Lake Ave., Bergen. Elizabeth’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Stone Church Presbyterian Church, 7549 South Lake Road, Bergen. She will be laid to rest in Stone Church Cemetery in Bergen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stone Church Presbyterian Church, 7549 South Lake Road, Bergen, NY 14416.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at https://www.bataviafuneralhomes.com