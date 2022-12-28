Elizabeth “Betsy” A. Hamilton, 59, of Batavia, N.Y., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Dec. 26, 2022. She was born on Oct. 31, 1963, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Harold E. and Alieen B. (Young) Leiser. She was predeceased by her dear sister; Diane L. Koehler.
Elizabeth is the surrogate daughter to John and Kathleen; surrogate sister to April (Steven); surrogate aunt to Ellyjah, Abygail, Makenzy and Addyson.
She was cared for by many wonderful people at the group homes she lived at, in Oakfield and Batavia. She loved attending The Arc in Batavia, where she had many friends and was cared for by great staff. In honor of Elizabeth’s love for Minnie Mouse, the family is requesting that you wear pink, red, black, and white to her service. Elizabeth was good at doing what Minnie Mouse loves to say, “Remember, you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.”
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 4 p.m. Funeral Service will immediately follow visitation at the Funeral Home. Betsy will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc GLOW www.arcglow.org. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.