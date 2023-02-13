Elizabeth J. Blake, “Betsey”, 65, of Attica, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022 at Buffalo General Hospital.
Elizabeth was born Sept. 25, 1957, in Batavia, to the late Robert and Mildred (Skotedis) Blake.
Along with her parents, Betsey was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Ann Blake.
Betsey was a 1975 graduate of Alexander Central School. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and sang for many events in the area. Being an animal lover, she never turned away a stray and was a caring pet parent to many lucky cats. Elizabeth worked for the New York State Department of Corrections and retired as Institution Steward at Wende Correctional Facility after 30 years of service.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her sisters, Susan (Alfred) Rosemark, Dorothy Blake, and Patricia Blake.
Calling hours are Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street in Batavia, where her funeral service will be held directly following the calling hours at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest with a private service in Forest Hill Cemetery, Attica.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betsey’s name to the Wyoming County SPCA, PO Box 269, 808 Creek Road, Attica, NY 14011.
