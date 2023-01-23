Elizabeth L. “Betty” Murray
Elizabeth L. “Betty” Murray of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2023 at UMMC. She was born in Le Roy, N.Y., the daughter of Samuel and Mary Leone. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary Leone; her husband, D. Michael Murray; and the father of her children, Cary D. Dixson.
Elizabeth, Betty, Betty Lou, Betty Boop, will be remembered for her kind heart and giving personality. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was always there if anyone needed her.
Even if it was just an ear to listen and give you her special advice.
Betty grew up in Le Roy, N.Y., where she graduated high school and kept many friends throughout her life and enjoyed being a part of her Red Hatters group. She loved traveling, shopping, going to out to dinner and especially her time spent at the lake with her lifelong friend, Cathy.
Betty was also a Bill’s fan and never missed a game.
But most of all she loved sharing her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Nelson (Deanna) Leone; and her sister, Margaret (Vincent) Leone; her four children, Steven (Char) Dixson, Cheryl Phillips, Kimberly Dixson and Kathleen Dixson; her nine grandchildren, Michael (Mandy) Dixson, Katie (Jimmy) Ta, Adam (Rachel) Dixson, Jason Dixson, Oneal Dixson, Rain Galanti, Emma Phillips, Tristan Flint and Jordan Flint; four great-grandchildren, Khai Ta, Alina Ta, Lydia Dixson and Elliana Flint; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Co. Inc., 329-333 West Main St., Batavia, NY 14020. A 7 p.m. Service will immediately follow visitation at the Funeral Home. Betty will be laid to rest privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.