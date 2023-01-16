Eloise T. (Bartz) Brown, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2023.
Eloise was born on Nov. 9, 1934 in Batavia, N.Y. to Anthony and Teresa (Tenney) Bartz.
She worked at the Alexander School cafeteria and later at the Genesee County Nursing Home. After her retirement, Eloise spent time volunteering at the Crossroads House in Batavia, N.Y. She later moved to Scotia, N.Y. where she spent her time with her great grandchildren Zachary and Kendall Hilt. Eloise loved spending her time with her family and attending all of their sporting events. She had a very strong Catholic faith.
Eloise is predeceased by son, Duane Brown and survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Anthony) Hurd; grandchildren, Kelly (James) Hilt, Kori (Bill) MacNeal, Roger (Nicole) Brown and Shannon (Timothy) Hill; great grandchildren Zachary & Kendall Hilt, Patrick & Autumn Lewis, Bailey & Kennedy Hill, Brady & Dillon Hill, Arianna & Gabrielle Brown, and Taylor, Tristan & Ryan Riley and great-great grandchild, Rose Lewis; sibling, Gerald Bartz; sisters-in-law, Norma Bartz and Rosie Bartz (Ed Olczak) and brother-in-law, Larry MacConnell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and special niece Lori (Matthew) Laney.
Eloise is predeceased by brothers, Norman, Richard and Gary Bartz and sister, Patricia.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, St. Joseph’s Site, 303 E. Main St., Batavia, N.Y., with interment to follow in St. Vincent’s Cemetery, Attica, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Eloise’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.