STAFFORD — Elsie Irene Dool, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Le Roy Village Green, surrounded by family.
She was born July 6, 1922, in Batavia, N.Y., the daughter of the late Rollin and Regina Eick.
Elsie was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was an original member of Stafford Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed her quilting group at church, gardening, and being with family. She was a talented artist and a fabulous cook.
In her passing, Elsie is reunited with her loving husband, Henry; daughter, Loretta (Ronald) Edgerton; granddaughter, Mary Casselman; siblings Edward (Ruth) Eick and Andrew Eick.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Gary) Snell; grandchildren Scott (Christine) Snell, Jason (Lacie) Snell, Rebecca (Paul) McCowen, Jon Edgerton, and Ed Ide; great grandchildren Konnor, Kristopher, Peyton, Bryson, Sarah (Jim), and Amanda; great great grandson Parker; several nieces and nephews; sister in law Elaine.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Memorials in her name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia, NY 14020.
