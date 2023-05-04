Elwin A. Clattenburg, 89, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center. He was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Batavia, to the late Edson and Mona (McGiveron) Clattenburg. He is preceded in death by his brother, Donald (Audrey) Clattenburg. Mr. Clattenburg was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was in charge of printing at The Daily News, received an award from USA Today and retired after 22 years. Elwin enjoyed water color painting, making pizzas, golfing, bowling, horseshoes, playing cards and gardening. He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Batavia. Mr. Clattenburg was a devoted family man and will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his beloved wife and sweetheart of 70 years, Elsie M. (Reiss) Clattenburg of Batavia; children, Cheryl (Karl) Samuelson of Oakfield, James (Marianne) Clattenburg, Thomas (Michelle) Clattenburg, both of Batavia; 6 grandchildren, Kristen, Kimberly, Aaron (Jacqulyn), Andrea (Mike), Lisa (Ben) and Tara; 7 great-grandchildren, Chantelle, Lily, Jamison, Blake, Aubrey, Tucker and Ben; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 10 a.m. Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Ave,, Batavia, NY 14020. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Grand View Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
