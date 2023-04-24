It is with heavy hearts that the family of Eric Helmut Fueglein announce his passing on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 87.
He was born Oct. 28, 1935 in Schweinfurt, Germany and traveled to Batavia with his wife in 1955. He served in the National Guard while also working as a plant engineer at Chapin Manufacturing Inc, where he eventually retired after 42 years.
Eric’s hobbies included wood working, bird watching, and photography. He will be fondly remembered as a very patient, meticulous, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, co-worker, and friend.
Eric is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gisela Fueglein; and his daughter, Tamy (Mark) Butcher. He will be deeply missed and remembered as the best Opi to Aimee (Adam) Snyder and Kimberlee (Brian) Carpenter, and to five great-grandchildren (Ava, Colin, Evan, Owen, and Camden).
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with entombment in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Genesee County (Geneseehumane.org).
