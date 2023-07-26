Ernest C. “Ernie” Ribbeck, 73, of Medina, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Born on Oct. 22, 1949, in Lockport, N.Y., he was the son of the late Glenn W. and Luella (Hassler) Ribbeck.
On Aug. 21, 1969, Ernie was drafted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country overseas in the Vietnam War. He returned on July 1971. He came home and later married the love of his life, Marsha McAvoy, and through that union they built a large and beautiful family. He was employed with the former USS Agri Chemical of Medina, N.Y., Cadillac Rubber of Lockport, N.Y., and lastly at Walmart in Albion, N.Y. Ernie was a member and Past Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lincoln Post 1483, a member of Butts-Clark Post 204 American Legion, an over 50-year member and past President of the Jr. Wilson Sportsmen’s Club where he was instrumental in building their addition and past President of the UWA. He was an avid euchre player, having played for the former Medina VFW League. Ernie was a diehard Buffalo Bills fan
Ernie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marsha; eight children, Lisa Prentice, Jacquelyn Knight, Erin (Jeff) Garlock, Tammy Ribbeck, Carrie (Ed Allen) Ribbeck, Ernest Ribbeck Jr., Robert Ribbeck, and Judith Weiland; 14 grandchildren, Matthew (Monika) Caldwell, Desiree Punch, Bethany (David) Confer, Drew (Shani) Higgins, Colin (Courtney) Knight, Chandler Knight, Emily (Matt) Perez, Alison Garlock, Quinn Garlock, Benjamin Keiffer, Grace Cooper, Chelsey Ramsey, Zach Weiland and Mac Weiland. Also surviving are 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn (Henry) Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Ernie is predeceased by his siblings, Glenn Ribbeck Jr., and Patricia Ribbeck and Donna Ribbeck; and a son-in-law, Eric Pluskwa.
Relative and friends may call on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 12–4 p.m. at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 26 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14104. A celebration of Ernie’s life will be held after the calling at the Medina VFW starting at 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Peters officiating and burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery with full Military Honors. “And That’s The Deal...”
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ernie’s name to the Orleans County Joint Veterans Council, 13996 Route 31 West, Albion, NY, 14411.
