Esther “Essie” B. Marone, 98, of Batavia, passed away on June 23, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born Sept. 2, 1924, in Brooklyn, Iowa, to Andrew Edward Burk and Eva Pearl Burk. Esther is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Paul A. Marone, and her brothers, Marvin and Larry Burk.
A proud “girl from Iowa” with a lifelong dedication to learning, Esther taught in a one-room schoolhouse in her hometown before venturing east to help a close friend. Esther met her husband, Paul, at Fort Meade, Md., during WWII, where she was working, and he was serving in the Army Air Corps. After marrying, they made Batavia their home.
Esther Marone’s joy and talent for teaching and community were evident in her various pursuits. She taught at St. Anthony’s School in Batavia for more than 20 years and loved running in to several generations of former students, often being told she was their favorite teacher. She went on to serve as the Medical Librarian at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia for another 20 years. She was proud to serve on the Board of Trustees for Richmond Memorial Library, spearheading a library funding committee and helping to secure County funds for the six public libraries for the first time. She founded the local chapter of Literacy Volunteers, dedicated to helping people of all ages learn to read. Esther Marone was a woman of faith and was a member of Resurrection Parish.
She is survived by her children, Pamela (John) Notebaert of Bloomfield, N.Y., David (Regina) Marone of Brimley, MI, Margaret “Peggy” Marone of Batavia; seven grandchildren, Danielle (Thomas Feeley) Notebaert M.D., Andrew (Angela) Notebaert, Brigid (Steven) Heiny, David (Shannon) Marone Jr., Nikole Marone, Daniel (Jessica) Marone, and Kathleen (Nicholas) Martin; 13 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior calling hours. A 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Resurrection Parish (St. Mary’s), 18 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY 14020. Mrs. Marone will be laid to rest along with her husband, Paul, in Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia, NY 14020 or St. Joseph Regional School, 2 Summit St. in Batavia. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com
Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.