Esther Johnson, 96, of Oakfield was received by her Lord and Savior on Dec. 22, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. Esther was born July 28, 1926 in Alabama, a daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (Rich) Stokes. Esther was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elba for 59 years. She taught Sunday School for 54 years, was also, at different times, active on the Missions Board, Social Committee, and Vacation Bible School. She worked at the C and G Sharp Farms in Oakfield.
Surviving are her son, Brice Johnson of Oakfield; a brother, Raymond (Shirley) Stokes of East Bethany; sisters, Edith Bezon of Byron and Dixie (Charles) Rudolph of Batavia; a sister-in-law, Doris Stokes of East Bethany; close niece, Laurie Vogt; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Johnson; brothers, Robert Stokes and Marvin Stokes; sister, Virginia Kidney; brothers-in-law, Joseph Bezon and Ogan Kidney; a sister-in-law, Viola Stokes; and a close niece, Libby (Stokes) Jurs.
Calling hours are Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Elba, 31 South Main Street, Elba, where the funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. also on Saturday. She will be laid to rest in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Elba.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Elba, PO Box 367, Elba, NY 14058.
