Ethel D. Felthousen passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023 with her loving family by her side. She passed away on her 79th wedding anniversary to the late Floyd D. Felthousen. Born July 21, 1924, to Frank and Hazel Lott, she was 98 years old. Ms. Felthousen had one brother and three sisters.
There were four children born to Ms. Felthousen, the late Danetta Yearry (Walter), the late Edward Felthousen, Charles Felthousen of Virginia Beach and the late Cynthia Pierce (Jeffery, Rene).
Ethel was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. There were also several nieces and nephews.’
A memorial will take place April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located on North Street, Batavia, N.Y., where contributions may be made in her honor.