Eugene Francis (Frank) Flynn, 91, of Attica, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saint Patrick’s Day, 2023. Frank was born Oct. 30, 1931, to John Flynn and Anne McDermott Flynn.
Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is predeceased by his son, James; and is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Hyland) Flynn; son, Patrick (Julie) Flynn; daughters, Kathleen (Patrick) Crooks, Christine (Tommy) Kerns; granddaughters, Shelby Flynn, Leah Crooks, and Sarah Crooks, (Matthew Worsowicz); great-grandson, Rowan Worsowicz-Crooks; and grandniece, Trinnity Wheatle.
Upon graduation from Attica High School, Frank entered the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served from 1952 through 1954 in the Korean War. As a result of his service, he was awarded two Purple Hearts. Upon leaving the military, Frank became a New York State Corrections Officer and retired after 35 years.
He was a lifetime member of Saints Joachim and Anne Church. He was a member of American Legion Post 734 and the VFW Post 6239. He enjoyed sports and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed cooking, traveling, sitting on his porch in Attica and listening to country music. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and being a snowbird in Haines City, Fla., brought him great enjoyment. No matter where he was, one of the things that he was most known for was his quick wit and making people laugh. His sense of humor will be missed.
There are no calling hours. Private burial in Saint Vincent Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY 14011.