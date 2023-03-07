Eugene McDonald Jr.
Eugene McDonald Jr. (also known as Mac), age 76, of Pike passed away March 2 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Warsaw on Feb. 20, 1947 to the late Eugene Sr. and Lillian Jerow McDonald.
After graduating from Letchworth Central School in 1966, Gene joined the U.S. Army and after a tour in Vietnam was honorably discharged in 1968 as SPC 5 2nd 11th Artillery and awarded The Army Commendation Medal.
He married Brenda Shattuck on Nov. 30, 1968. The couple lived in Rochester for a few years and Gene worked for RG&E. With a strong desire to return back to Wyoming County, he worked at the Wyoming County Highway Department for the next 30 years as an equipment operator. After his retirement, he worked for Ayers and Gillette Crop Farm in Pike.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman with a fondness for walleye fishing and deer hunting. He especially loved the camaraderie with his hunting crew around the kitchen table serving his homemade chili. In his spare time, he could be found outside on his tractors or gator maintaining the lawn and blueberry patch. Gene also loved attending his children and grandsons school and extracurricular activities. He was always quick to offer his opinion on pretty much everything.
He spent many years as President of the Western NY Biathlon Club. He was known for his no-nonsense approach as range official at local, NY State Empire Games and World Cup Biathlonraces in Lake Placid and Vermont.
Gene is preceded in death by a son, Brian; brother, John; and sister-in-law, Claudia Stover.
Gene leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Brenda. Also surviving are daughter, Kristen (Matt) Felix, and grandsons, Mitchel and Lukas Felix, all of Warsaw; siblings, Sharon (Red) McKeown of Florida, brother, Joe of Florida, brother, Ray (Sonja) of Connecticut; sister-in-law, Nancy McDonald of Geneseo, brother-in-law, Wendell (Pat) Shattuck and Grant (Jennifer) Shattuck, both of Pike; along with many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held on May 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Alger Cemetery, Hume, N.Y., with a celebration of life reception to follow at the McDonalds’ home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY 14011 or Pike Rescue, Pike, NY 14130.