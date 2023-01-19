Euleta (Tooley) Lapp of Batavia died on Jan. 18, 2023 at Premier Genesee Nursing Home in Batavia, N.Y. She was born March 7, 1925, in Varysburg, to the late Arthur and Ida Lapp Tooley. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Earl H. Lapp; grandson, Brian Lapp; and siblings, Norman Tooley, Robert Tooley, Arthur Tooley, Arlene Sattler Mason, Hilda Hammond, Carolyn Tooley, Reta Tooley, and Roberta Malroy.
She is survived by her children, Keith (Mary Ellen) Lapp of Key West, Gerald (Linda) Lapp of York, Dennis (Nancy) Lapp of Batavia, Darryl (Karen) Lapp of Shelbyville, Ky., Nadine Lapp (friend, Donald Pickell) of Batavia; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no prior calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest in Darien Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.