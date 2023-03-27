Eunice H. Gardner, 92, of Bergen, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her home.
Eunice was born July 20, 1930, in the town of Wheatfield, Niagara County, N.Y., to the late John and Ada Milleville Mueller. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School. On May 17, 1961, she was united in marriage to Harry Gardner, who passed away in November 1989.
Eunice was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Batavia. She loved serving her Lord in many ways. One of her favorite ways was meeting every Tuesday with her gal pals, where she hand sewed hundreds of quilts for Lutheran World Relief, for well over 30 years.
For many years, Eunice was a child care provider, and has stayed in contact with many of them. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. She also enjoyed going out with the Gilliam Grant lunch group, Silver Sneakers, and taking day trips to the Amish Villages and stores. Along with gardening, Eunice enjoyed putting puzzles together, doing crossword puzzles, adult coloring, baking and going on Facebook. Her greatest joy was spending time at family gatherings enjoying the active great grandchildren and crazy fun of the Saran wrap ball at Christmas.
Her marriage was blessed by two sons, Peter of Bergen and Philip (Dee) also of Bergen; a grandson, Jordan, and three granddaughters, Nicole (Angelo) Antonini, Kelly (Steve) Panek and Caitlyn Saville; three great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a brother, Delbert (Gerda) Mueller of Texas; three nieces and one nephew.
Preceded in death by brother, Melvin Mueller; and her stepmother, Ella Mueller.
Eunice was a kind, loving woman of God and she will be deeply missed.
Calling hours are Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in York.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, NY 14020.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements for Eunice were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Bergen, (585) 494-1210.