Everett “Bill” R. Stremovihtg, 90 of Nunda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the NYS Veterans Home in Batavia.
Bill was born on July 24, 1933 in Warsaw to the late George & Iva (Struble) Stremovihtg. He joined the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War from Jan. 5, 1951 until he was honorably discharged on Jan. 6, 1955. While serving, he earned the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, 1 Battle star for the 2nd Korean Winter and the Japan Occupation Medal.
Bill was the owner and operator of Bill’s Restaurant in Nunda where he started the business in 1967 as a hot dog stand called Bill’s Submarine Shop. He later sold the restaurant in 1993. He built the restaurant himself and then built his own home in Nunda where he was a lifelong resident.
In his early years, Bill was a meat cutter at the Star Market in Dansville prior to opening his own meat market in the basement of his home in Nunda which he ran for many years prior to opening the hot dog stand.
Bill was a member of the Nunda American Legion for over 60 years and member of the Moose Club, and a member of the VFW.
He purchased a “snowbird” place in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida over 20 years ago, since moving there he has not only renovated the home he bought for himself, but assisted many of his friends in the community with their own homes. He has become known for his back porch where the “boys” meet each morning for coffee and in the evening for a beer! He also enjoyed riding his bicycle around the community and taking morning walks with his friends. Everyone who knew Bill, knew that they would always have a good time with him and lots of smiles and laughs would be had by all.
Bill is survived by his children: Mary Jo Pahl of Batavia, Kim McJury of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Bill Stremovihtg of Lima & Pat (Bob) Kelly of Nunda; 11 grandchildren: Ashley (Jared Parks) Hankins, Amber (Alex) Kinney, Chad (Erica) Stremovihtg, Brandi (Josh) Suter, Justin Kelly, Jonathan Stremovihtg, Jeanna Hattaway; eight great-grandchildren: Edison Kinney, Lilith Kinney, Emily (Nick) Miller, Kayla Stremovihtg, Anderson Suter, Kaladin Suter, Jesse Kessens, Alisha Dragon; two great-great-grandchildren: Andrew Miller & Elliott Miller; his sisters: Joyce Hermance of Brockport, Rita Bordon of Fairport & Joan (George “Butch”) Bellanca of Perry; and several nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Family & friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home in Dansville where burial services will be held privately. Everyone is invited to join the family around 2 p.m. at the Dansville Moose Club to have one last drink with Bill!
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home in Dansville. To leave an online condolence, please visit BairdFuneralHomes.com