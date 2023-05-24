Everett Floyd West
Everett Floyd West passed into his home in Heaven on May 18, 2023 at UMMC in Batavia, N.Y. He was born on May 13, 1923, to John P. West and Ella A. (Glor) West in Orangeville, N.Y.
Everett is preceded in death by his beloved wives, Vera G. (Frisbee) West (1946–1974) and Shirley M. (Wymer) West (1984–2002); mother, Ella A. (Glor) West; father, John P. West, Sr.; brothers, Paul, Raymond, Floyd, Richard, James and John Jr.; sisters, Ruth (Fran) Bottone, Shirley (Richard) Holbrook and Pauline West; and son-in-law, Raymond Scroger.
Everett Is survived by his children: daughters, Paula Scroger and Pamela (Daniel) Whitmore, and sons, David (Donna) West, Daniel West and Gregory (Grace) West; and grandchildren, Jeffrey (Janice) Cifelli, Scott (Melanie) Cifelli and Kevin (Amy) Cifelli; Benjamin (Kelly) Whitmore, Barry Whitmore, and Brigette (Jason Christina) Whitmore; AnnMarie West and Jason West; Gregory (Lesley) West and Melissa (Mike) Mangino; Michael (Sarah) West, Tammy (John) Capone, Shannon (Dave) Plath, Travis (Krysta) West, Jeremy (Misti) Gillard and Scott (Michelle) Gillard; and many great-grandchildren. Everett is survived by sisters-in-law, Rose (Floyd West) Phillips, Beverly (Richard) West, Beverly (John) West, Mary Jane (James West) Pearce; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Everett was raised on his father’s farm in Orangeville; and was the second oldest, and last remaining, of ten siblings. He married Vera and they moved in 1951 to Bank Street Road in Batavia after purchasing a dairy farm. He and Vera, raised five children, and life was full with family, church activities, summer picnics, farm responsibilities and more; and the family has grown to 80+ with the addition of grandchildren, great-grands and their families. He has loved and lost to health issues, two wives during his lifetime; but has felt the love of family and friends throughout his 100 years.
After he sold his cows in 1966, he continued to crop farm, and worked as a welder at Graham Manufacturing (where he was known as “Ernie”) until retirement at age 62. Newly married, Everett and Shirley traveled all around the United States in an RV; especially enjoyed trips to Alaska and Rocky Mountains; and visited the Holy Land. In his 70’s, he and Shirley settled into a Winter Home in Florida and built a cabin on Standish Road in Attica where, in both locations, many great family gatherings have taken place. In his last year of life, Everett has been a resident of The Manor House in Batavia where he reconnected with old friends, made new friends and enjoyed his life there. Until recently, Everett has had relatively good health and reached the age of 100 on May 13, 2023. He attributed his long life to good fresh foods, much physical activity, lots of positive relationships with family and friends; and building his life on strong Christian faith, filled with worship, prayer, fellowship and God’s blessings.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at H.E. Turner Funeral Home, 403 E. Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020, with graveside burial at Forest Hill Cemetery, 40 High Street, Attica, NY 14011 and luncheon to follow at Alexander Fire Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Rt 98), Alexander NY 14005.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020.
Please leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.