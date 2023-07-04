OAKFIELD — Florence Ann Panek Rodon, of Oakfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Florence was born in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Albert Panek and Anna Polak Panek.
Florence earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from SUNY Cortland and her Master’s Degree in Education from SUNY Brockport. She taught elementary grade school in Webster and Batavia, retiring from the Batavia City School District. A member of St. Padre Pio Parish — Our Lady of Fatima Worship Site, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Richard. They visited Europe eight times and visited many continents.
Florence is the wife of Richard Rodon who passed away on Sept. 13, 2017.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Anthony (Barbara) Rodon of Florida; her sister-in-law, Barbara (Joe) DeFazio of North Carolina along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She is predeceased by her siblings, Frank Panek, Albert Panek, John Panek, Mary Sumeriski, Julia Gabriel, Josephine Panek, Anna Gloria Panek,Colonel Nellie Panek, Dorothy Allen and Dr. Susan Coffey.
There are no prior calling hours. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Padre Pio Parish – Our Lady of Fatima Worship Site, 65 South Main Street, Elba. She will be laid to rest in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Oakfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doctors without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5023 or to the Elba Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 58, Elba, New York 14058. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.