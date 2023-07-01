Florence M. “Floss” Williman, 90, of Attica, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw. She was born March 9, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late William and Marie (Kolb) White. She is preceded in death by her brother, William White, and son-in-law, Mark Hopfinger.
Mrs. Williman was a woman of very strong faith and put her family first her entire life. She loved doing crafts; sewing, knitting and crocheting. Floss knitted personalized Christmas stockings and cross stitched birth announcements for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her “Christmas Socks” too. She was very supportive of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always attending their school activities and sporting events. Floss loved to bake, many would say she made the best pies in the world. She went tent camping when her children were young and enjoyed the annual family vacation every summer in Long Beach Island, N.J.
Mrs. Williman taught preschool, was on the Genesee Valley BOCES Board, Attica Central School Board and served as President at one point. She chaperoned school band trips, loved to read, and stayed up late enough on Friday nights to watch Blue Bloods. Floss was a very active 54 year member of St. Paul’s UCC; including being a member of Women’s Fellowship and the handbell choir. She traveled to many places with her family; Hawaii, Colorado, Florida, Italy, Austria and a Panama Canal Cruise to name a few. Mrs. Williman participated in American Field Service and hosted an exchange “daughter” Pam from Argentina.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Rev. Charles F. Williman of Attica; children, David (Jude) Williman of Attica, Marie Lowe of Attica, Jean (Ralph) Wirth of Varysburg, Susan (David) McPherson of Varysburg, Ruth Hopfinger of Attica; sister, Marian Brunn of Sellersville, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend an 11 a.m. Celebration of Floss’s Life on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 11 Washington St., Attica, NY 14011. She will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, Attica.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s UCC or to Stevens Memorial Community Library, 146 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.