Florence M. Henderson, 78, of Batavia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Batavia on September 25, 1944 to the late Dominic and Marie Cerce. In addition to her parents, Florence is predeceased by her sisters; Louise, Marie and Donna; brothers Donny and Joe.
Florence worked for many years at St. Jerome’s Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center as the Unit Secretary. Upon her retirement she worked for the STA Bus Service.
She is survived by her loving husband; Daniel Henderson; children Bridget (Paul) Ohlson, Nancy (Nate Mancuso) Falker and Daniel (Lori) Henderson; sisters in law Cindy Cerce, Carol (Jim) Vorndran, Peggy (Bob) McVea; grandchildren Christopher (Carrie), Elisa (Dan), Rachel (Joe), Jodee (Kasey), Whitney (Pat), Daniel (Laura), Trey and Lexi; 11 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday Jan. 13, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Co. Inc. 329-333 West Main St. Batavia, New York 14020. A 12 p.m. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday Jan. 14 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia, where Florence will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc.